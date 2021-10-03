Fields, Bears bounce back to beat winless Lions 24-14

Jared Goff was 24 of 38 for 299 yards. He hit Kalif Raymond with a 4-yard touchdown in the third quarter and 25-yarder in the fourth to make it 24-14.

"I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to do it with," Goff said. "Fight through this adversity and come out on the other side."

The Lions had the ball on the Chicago 8 with about 4:20 remaining. But the Bears stopped them when they opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 rather than kick a field goal.

EARLY EDGE

The Bears had 200 yards in the first half and took advantage of two turnovers by Detroit after the Lions got inside the 10 in building a 14-0 lead.

They went 75 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening possession, capped by Montgomery's 4-yard TD.

Detroit then got to the 8, only to have the threat end on a strange turnover. Center Frank Ragnow snapped the ball as Goff was walking toward the line, and it ricocheted off the quarterback to Chicago's Bilal Nickols.

Fields hit Mooney with a 64-yard pass two snaps later, and Montgomery ran it in from the 9 on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0.