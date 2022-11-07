Female veterans are highlight of exhibit

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, will host the “I am Not Invisible” exhibit today and Friday in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place in Wyllie Hall.

Mary Kolar, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, will speak at the opening night reception. She is one of the 16 female veterans featured in the exhibit, provided by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Chancellor Deborah Ford will also “share a few words about the exhibit and UW-Parkside’s commitment to serving veterans and their families.”

Kolar serves as the foremost advocate for more than 350,000 Wisconsin veterans and their families. She was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1980, served for 28 years, and retired as a captain.

The “I Am Not Invisible” awareness campaign started as a program featuring 20 photographs of Oregon women who were military veterans and is now a nationwide program. The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and facilitate dialogue about women veterans.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs through the Wisconsin Veterans Museum created their IANI exhibit to recognize this important part of the veteran community and increase awareness about these veterans. For more information about the oral history interviews from the veterans who contributed to this project visit: wisvetsmuseum.com/oral-histories/featured-interviews/i-am-not-invisible.