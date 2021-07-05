Federer still has master's touch

Roger Federer became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets.
The eight-time Wimbledon champion needed two attempts to serve out the first set but never looked threatened after that, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court.
The 39-year-old Federer broke the age record for quarterfinalists held by Ken Rosewall, who was also 39 when he reached the last eight in 1974.
It is the 18th time Federer has gone that far at the All England Club, extending his own record.
- Ajla Tomljanovic has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon when British teenager Emma Raducanu had to stop playing after a medical timeout in the second set.
It was not immediately clear what Raducanu’s health issue was. She was visited by a trainer on court and then they left for the locker room. Shortly after, the chair umpire announced that Raducanu could not continue.
The 75th-ranked Tomljanovic was leading 6-4, 3-0 when the match ended under the closed roof at No. 1 Court.
She will face No. 1 Ash Barty in an all-Australian quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Hockey
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July.
Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death.
The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said. The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office reported preliminary autopsy results Monday afternoon.
Prior to the autopsy, police said Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on concrete while running from a malfunctioning firework.
Cycling
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps as a crash-filled opening week took its toll on rivals in Tignes, France.
“I’m sure a lot of guys suffered today,” said Pogacar, who retained the race leader’s yellow jersey by responding when required in the ninth stage.
Both last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and former overall leader Mathieu van der Poel dropped out of the race before the grueling 144.9-kilometer (90-mile) route from Cluses to Tignes.