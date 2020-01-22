Federer, Osaka, Djokovic have little trouble advancing to third round at Australian Open

“It’s a great start of the season so far, I’m feeling really relaxed out on court … I’m happy I’m still going and I’m looking forward to the next one of course,” the 38-year-old said after the match.

Third seed Osaka had a few stumbles on her way past Zheng, taking her frustration out on her racquet after dropping serve on 1-1 in the second set before turning things around mid-set.

“I mean, my racquet just magically flew out of my hand,” Osaka said smiling to journalists after the match, “I couldn’t control it. Sorry, Yonex. I think that’s how I dealt with my frustration.”

Over at Rod Laver Arena, Barty took just over an hour to dismiss Hercog, continuing on the strong backhand of her opening outing against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, when she won 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

“It was important for me to get a good start, and I was able to do that,” Barty said.

Later on the main stage, Williams struggled with her consistency in the match against Zidansek with 28 unforced errors to 25 winners.

In the second set the young Slovenian got close to a break on 3-2, but Williams managed to hold before putting her foot on the gas and winning four straight games to close the match.