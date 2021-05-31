Federer back with a flourish

They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier — when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net ‘tweener and hit the ball out.
This match bathed in sunshine Monday meant Federer finally was back at the French Open and back in Grand Slam action and he gave the excited fans what they wanted perhaps as much as he did: a victory.
Federer’s first competition at any major tournament in 16 months ended with him on the right side of a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 score against qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open as fans chanted “Ro-ger! Ro-ger!”
It was a case of many happy returns — and serves, forehands, backhands, volleys and drop shots, too.
“What a pleasure to be back,” Federer said.
Making a stunning departure was Naomi Osaka, who announced her withdrawal from the tournament. The four-time major champion said on Twitter she has suffered long bouts of depression since winning the 2018 U.S. Open.
Osaka had earlier declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the post-match news conference following her first-round victory Sunday.
Serena Williams won in the first scheduled night session in French Open history, erasing two set points to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2 under the lights.
Auto racing
Kyle Busch took some comfort away from his Coca-Cola 600 finish: At least he beat two of the four drivers at dominant Rick Hendrick Motorsports.
Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was the only one who consistently ran with the dominant Hendrick teams Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
Busch finished third, behind winner Kyle Larson and runner-up Chase Elliott. William Byron was fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.
Busch said the cars at Joe Gibbs Racing “is not close enough. On a one-to-10 (scale), if Larson was a 10 tonight, we’re about a seven, so we’ve got some work to do.”
Busch said his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing machine needed more raw speed to compete for the top. “They were fast. They look good under the hood,” Busch said of his fast competitors.
The top-five finish continued a strong stretch for the 2015 and 2019 series winner. It was the third time he’d finished third or better in his last five events, following his fist win of the season at Kansas and a third at Darlington Raceway earlier this month.
Hockey
Cal Petersen had 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the United States won its fifth straight game at world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Monday in Riga, Latvia.
Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell scored for the U.S., which will close out its preliminary round games on Tuesday against winless Italy.