Federal suit over local Wisconsin COVID-19 orders dismissed

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said the local orders, many of which have already been rescinded, were legal. He praised the ruling.

"I'm happy that this challenge to critical rules to protect public health was dismissed," Kaul said in a statement. "To protect public health, our economy and our educational system, we must work together to reduce the spread of the coronavirus."

Those who filed the lawsuit included the organizer of a "reopen Wisconsin" protest at the state Capitol, a restaurant owner, a pastor and a candidate for the state Assembly. They alleged six constitutional violations, including the right to free speech, religion and assembly.

The defendants said that the lawsuit failed to allege any coordinated action between all the local officials involved. Those bringing the lawsuit countered that the officials acted together to violate their federal constitutional rights.

The judge disagreed.

"Each of the government entities are independent of each other, and the fact that various governmental officials consulted with each other before they issued local orders in response to the pandemic does not transform their independent actions into a single transaction or occurrence," Griesbach wrote.