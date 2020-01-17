Federal judge: No dismissal of excessive force case against Officer Giese

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller ruled Monday that the Heck argument does not apply to this case.

"This might be true if Kowalczuk's versions of events ended when he kicked Giese during the tussle on the ground," Stadtmueller wrote. "Until that point in time, Kowalczuk alleges that he resisted Giese's commands to get and stay on the ground, and he resisted Giese's control by kicking him."

In dash-camera video obtained by The Journal Times, Kowalczuk is shown getting out of his car after he was stopped. Giese is then shown leading him to the ground and telling him to put his hands behind his back. After Kowalczuk is handcuffed, he is shown trying to get up and resisting and Giese is shown punching the handcuffed Kowalczuk.

"Kowalczuk's additional allegations that his back was turned to Giese when Giese shot him with a Taser, unprovoked, could plausibly support judgment in his favor on his excessive force claim without undermining his convictions," Stadtmueller said. "Applying Heck to this latter phase of the incident would run the risk of 'implying that once a person resists law enforcement, he has invited police to inflict any reaction or retribution they choose, while forfeiting the right to sue for damages.'"

Case continuing