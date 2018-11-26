From the NOAA: A powerful low pressure center, passing south of Wisconsin, produced blizzard conditions across much of southern Wisconsin from the evening hours of Tuesday, Feb. 1 into the early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 2. Snow associated with the system began in the mid-afternoon hours of February 1st in far southern Wisconsin and became heavy as it pushed northward into the state through the evening. Very strong winds were associated with this storm for an extended period of time. Sustained northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph were common through the event, with peak wind gusts between 45 and 65 mph, with the stronger wind gusts near Lake Michigan. Trucks dumped snow that had been cleared of area streets at Pershing Park, with snow piles reaching 60-70 feet high. | READ MORE

Winter Storm
Snow blows in every direction in West Racine as a winter storm causes blizzard conditions on Tuesday evening, February 1, 2011. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com Buy this Photo at jtreprints.com
Shoveling out
Residents start shoveling out their driveways and sidewalks Wednesday morning near William and Erie Streets. / PAUL SLOTH plsoth@journaltimes.com

