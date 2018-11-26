From the NOAA: An intensifying low pressure system tracked from the central Great Plains to southeast Indiana the night of January 31 into the evening of February 1. This resulted in a long duration winter storm and blizzard over portions of southern Wisconsin. Winds gusted from 30 to 40 mph with blizzard conditions in Racine and Kenosha Counties including near Lake Michigan in Milwaukee County. The blizzard conditions were worse over the eastern half of the county due to strong onshore winds from Lake Michigan.
