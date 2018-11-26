From the NOAA: An intensifying low pressure system tracked from the central Great Plains to southeast Indiana the night of January 31 into the evening of February 1. This resulted in a long duration winter storm and blizzard over portions of southern Wisconsin.  Winds gusted from 30 to 40 mph with blizzard conditions in Racine and Kenosha Counties including near Lake Michigan in Milwaukee County. The blizzard conditions were worse over the eastern half of the county due to strong onshore winds from Lake Michigan.

Winter storm 2011
Bill Beckett blows snow away from a entrance to Olympia Brown Elementary School Thursday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2011, as maintenance workers prepare the school to reopen after a blizzard dropped nearly two feet of snow on the Racine area. / Gregory Shaver gshaver@journaltimes.com
A car is completely plowed in on Racine's north side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2011, after a winter storm dropped nearly two feet of snow on the area overnight. / Scott Anderson scott.anderson@journaltimes.com Buy this Photo at jtreprints.com
Friends Seth Hellesen, 9, and Quentin Bell, 9, both third graders at Roosevelt Elementary School, go head over heels as they leap over a snow bank on Racine's North Side on Tuesday.

