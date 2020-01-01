Feature billboard for Jan. 2 Jan 1, 2020 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Belle Ensemble × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Presents the holiday classic 'Amahl and the Night Visitors'Out & About, Inside 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +3 Crime and Courts UPDATE: Suspect in Wind Lake shooting in custody Dec 27, 2019 WIND LAKE — Troy Hoffmann, wanted in connection to a Thursday night homicide in Wind Lake, was taken into custody on Friday, according to Raci… Crime and Courts Former Joint Parks Superintendent charged, over $300K allegedly embezzled Dec 29, 2019 RACINE COUNTY — Over the course of investigating former Joint Parks Superintendent James F. Svoboda III, officials have tracked over $300,000 … +5 Local News 'The whole thing is a mess': Azarian Wrecking files suit against City of Racine, RDA Dec 30, 2019 3 min to read RACINE — Proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Azarian Wrecking against the City of Racine and Racine’s Redevelopment Authority will continue Frid… Crime and Courts Racine woman allegedly got in stranger's car, demanded money, transportation Dec 26, 2019 RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested after she allegedly got into a stranger’s car and demanded money and transportation. Crime and Courts District Attorney declines to comment on ‘OK’ heard in Ty’ Rese West shooting audio Dec 28, 2019 RACINE —In Racine County dispatch audio recorded just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15, someone is heard twice saying “OK” in the moments before Ty’… +3 Local News Foxconn pays village $8.397 million Dec 31, 2019 MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn is heading into 2020 as the largest taxpayer in the village. Local News UPDATE: Woman, 64, ejected from vehicle, transported by Flight after Highway 20 crash Dec 26, 2019 DOVER — Flight for Life was called Thursday afternoon after a 64-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle in a serious crash at the interse… +2 Local News McAuliffe's on the Square for sale, but staying open for now Dec 28, 2019 RACINE — After 12 years in Downtown Racine, longtime bar owner JJ McAuliffe announced he’s in the process of selling McAuliffe’s on the Square… +6 Money ‘Creating a crown jewel’: Wind Point native’s firm designing future Zahn’s hotel Dec 27, 2019 RACINE — A world-class hotel design and development company — whose chairman and CEO, Roger Hill II, is from Wind Point — is designing the loo… Crime and Courts Teen stole 65 items worth $1,300 from Walmart, hid marijuana in underwear, police say Dec 27, 2019 MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois teen walked out of the Walmart on Oakes Road Monday night with 65 stolen items worth more than $1,300, according …