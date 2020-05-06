Favre repaying $1.1 million in welfare money

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.
Auditor Shad White said his office received $500,000 from Favre on Wednesday, plus a commitment that Favre will repay the other $600,000 in installments over the next few months.
Favre’s effort to repay the money came two days after White released an audit of spending by the Mississippi Department of Human Services that showed Favre had been paid by Mississippi Community Education Center, a nonprofit group whose former leader has been indicted in a welfare embezzlement scheme.
Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the community education center had contracts with Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, also known as TANF.
“I want to applaud Mr. Favre for his good faith effort to make this right and make the taxpayers and TANF families whole,” White said in a statement Wednesday. “To date, we have seen no records indicating Mr. Favre knew that TANF was the program that served as the source of the money he was paid.”
The audit released Monday said the center paid Favre Enterprises $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, and he was supposed to make speeches for at least three events. The auditor’s report said that “upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events.”
Favre, who lives in Mississippi, faces no criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as “questioned” costs, which White said means “auditors either saw clear misspending or could not verify the money had been lawfully spent.”
White said the money being repaid by Favre will be sent to the Department of Human Services.
Favre has not returned multiple text messages sent to him by The Associated Press since Monday. His manager, Bus Cook, told AP on Wednesday: “We’ve got nothing to say.”
The NCAA approved a waiver that will allow schools to spend below the minimum level on athletic scholarships required to compete in Division I.
The Division I Council Coordination Committee approved two other blanket waivers Wednesday that had been requested by several conferences in recent weeks in response to coronavirus pandemic.
Basketball and football players will be allowed to participate in summer athletic activities without being enrolled in school. Also, schools that are in the process of moving to D-I can be counted toward the minimum required Division I opponents.
The coordinator committee also signed off on waiving some recruiting rules to provide more flexibility for coaches and athletes through the extended dead period. The dead period for all sports currently runs through May 31. The committee will decided at its May 13 meeting to extend the dead period through June 30.
- Former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie has lost his appeal to the NCAA, which upheld its findings that he committed multiple violations. The NCAA’s decision to hit him with a three-year “show-cause” order will also remain in place.
But Ollie’s lawyer, Jacques Parenteau, calling the Infractions Appeals Committee action a “rubber stamp of the original biased decision,” vowed to continue the fight with UConn over the more than $10 million left on Ollie’s contract.
In its original findings, announced last July, the NCAA found several infractions, including improper workouts with an outside trainer, and various recruiting violations, including facilitating phone calls between Ray Allen, considered a booster, and a recruit. Ollie was charged with a level one violation — the most serious level — of providing false and misleading information to NCAA investigators.
Ollie was fired as UConn’s head men’s basketball coach on March 10, 2018, with three years remaining on his contract, calling for more than $10 million. UConn initiated firing for “just cause,” which would free them from having to pay the money, and the dispute has continued for more than two years.
- Five of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 expect to reopen their campuses this fall, a key step to the return of college sports.
Many more steps still need to be taken before football or any other sport is going to played in 2020 as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic. The football season begins Aug. 29 with a slate of games that include three Pac-12 schools.
Both Arizona schools, both Washington schools and Oregon anticipate holding in-person classes in the fall, but that leaves seven others still mulling whether to follow suit or continue holding online classes.
The Pac-12 schools hoping to return to in-person classes this fall plan to put social distancing measures in place, including limited class sizes and extra spacing between seats in classrooms.
The Preakness Stakes could still be run on one of three dates this summer or fall.
The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates, a person with knowledge of negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no decision has been made among the dates.
The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August.
State and local authorities, racing officials and TV executives are expected to make the determination based on the health and safety situation as it develops.
Maryland Jockey Club president Sal Sinatra says officials are still working with NBC Sports on rescheduling the race, which would have been run May 16. That date was scratched by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Stronach Group — which owns Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore — said in a statement, “There is no definitive date set and we continue to explore options” for the Preakness.
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.
Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.
The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles.
His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons. Joseph is aiming to become the first player to reach 200 passes defended since the NFL started measuring the statistic in 2000.
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.
The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.
Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.
