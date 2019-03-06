Milwaukee Brewers closer Jeremy Jeffress was pulled after three pitches because of right shoulder weakness in his spring training debut. Jeffress, who was 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA last season, faced Eduardo Escobar in the fourth inning before leaving the game.
Eric Thames had a single and his first home run — a two-run shot — and the Brewers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 at Phoenix.
Erik Kratz finished a triple shy of the cycle, driving in two. Jhoulys Chacin made his second start, pitching three innings and allowing two hits and one run. Josh Hader struck out the side in the sixth and has fanned all six batters he's faced.
Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo home run and David Peralta had an RBI double for Arizona. Robbie Ray made his third start, allowing three runs and three hits, striking out eight.
CUBS 4, ROYALS 1: Anthony Rizzo singled and scored a run for Chicago. Daniel Descalso had an RBI and scored. Jose Quintana made his second start, giving up a hit and walk in three scoreless innings at Mesa, Ariz.
Chris Owings had a double and a single, stealing a base and scoring a run for Kansas City.
LABOR: It's not collusion, it's a "distributional problem" that has shut dozens of baseball players out of the free agent market this offseason, commissioner Rob Manfred said on Wednesday.
Speaking to a group of Boston business executives, Manfred said the percentage of revenue going to the players hasn't changed in the past 15 years or so. If players are unhappy about how it's being spent, Manfred said, he's happy to talk to them about solutions.
"The money that's going for them in aggregate is the same," he said at a meeting of the Boston College Chief Executives Club. "It may be that you (players) think some guys are getting too much, some guys are getting too little. You'd like to create additional opportunities. It's up to you to explain to us what you're looking for in terms of distribution of those dollars."
After years of growth, the total amount spent on player payroll dropped last year for the first time since 2010 and only the second time since 2002. What's bothered the players, though, has been the slow market for free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.
The lack of a bidding war for two of the game's stars left them waiting until after the start of spring training for other offers. A couple of dozen other free agents remain unsigned, and some players and agents accused owners of colluding to keep salaries down.
But Manfred preferred to look at the result: 10 years and $300 million for Machado, and 13 years and $330 million for Harper.
"In case you missed it, we did spend 600 million bucks — 630 to be exact — on two players last week. Set some new records," Manfred said in an on-stage conversation with Red Sox president Sam Kennedy. "Players are still getting these mega-contracts."
Manfred said he would be willing to discuss changes now, even though the collective bargaining agreement doesn't expire until after the 2021 season.
ASTROS: Third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday's 11-5 victory over the Miami Marlins because of back stiffness.
Bregman walked in the first inning and was replaced after the second. He was playing his third spring training game following arthroscopic elbow surgery on Jan. 11.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Bregman probably will be held out a day and return to the lineup on Friday.
