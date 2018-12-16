Davis Love III and Dru Love closed with a 16-under 56 in a scramble format to set two tournament records and win the PNC Father-Son Challenge by three shots Sunday at Orlando.
Team Love shot 27 on the front nine at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, took the lead with a birdie at No. 11 and finished off the record round with four more birdies and an eagle. The 56 beat by one the record previously held by Raymond Floyd and his son in 1995, and by Bob Charles and his son in 1998.
John and Little John Daly shot 62 and tied for second with Retief and Leo Goosen and Stewart and Connor Cink.
Team Love finished at 26-under 118, breaking by one shot the record in the scramble format.
Baseball
The New York Mets have agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The agreement signals an end to the Mets' pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. Instead, New York turned to a two-time All-Star coming off a strong year with the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal has not been announced and is pending a physical.
The 31-year-old Ramos batted .306 with 15 home runs and an .845 OPS last season, ranking fifth among catchers in Wins Above Replacement at 2.4, via Fangraphs.
• Brian Cashman has said since early November the Yankees have an interest in free agent Manny Machado.
This week brings the logical next step of that interest.
The All-Star infielder, this winter’s headliner free agent along with Bryce Harper, will be in New York Wednesday to meet with the Yankees, a source confirmed.
With a glut of outfielders already in tow, the Yankees at the moment won’t be pursuing Harper.
With Didi Gregorius set to miss at least the first two months of the regular season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, there is an interest in Machado, though likely not at the price tag the 26-year-old is seeking.
If the Yankees are scared away from Machado, indications are it will be his asking price — various reports have him desiring an 8-10-year deal in excess of $300 million — that scares them and not what happened in the postseason.
Women's volleyball
The celebration of Stanford's NCAA-record eighth national volleyball title was in full swing at Minneapolis when the Cardinal players went flat on their backs to flap their arms and legs for some snow angels in the layer of confetti on the court.
There was some exhaustion amid the exhilaration, too, after being pushed to the limit by defending champion Nebraska.
Kathryn Plummer finished with 19 kills and 10 digs, Morgan Hentz had a career-high 32 digs and freshman Holly Campbell added a career-high 15 kills for the Cardinal in a five-set victory over the Huskers on Saturday night, 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-12.
"It took us a while to get there. Nebraska kept coming back and back," Hentz said. "They put up an amazing fight."
Audriana Fitzmorris added 14 kills, Jenna Gray had 57 assists and Tami Alade had eight blocks for Stanford, which won despite Plummer, the 6-foot-6 two-time national player of the year, hitting only .153 after entering with a .288 percentage for the season.
Skiing
Lindsey Vonn is hoping to return from injury next month and resume her pursuit of the all-time World Cup wins record, according to the U.S. Ski Team's head coach.
"That's what we're hopeful for. That's the plan," Paul Kristofic told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Vonn hyperextended and sprained a ligament in her knee during a training crash on Nov. 19. She also suffered a bone bruise in the crash, in which she fell on a turn, did the splits and went into the protective fence.
January would be an opportune time for Vonn to return, since there are three consecutive weekends of speed races, downhill and super-G — which are Vonn's specialties.
The series opens Jan. 12-13 in St. Anton, Austria, followed by stops in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. A win or two in that stretch would move Vonn closer to the mark of 86 victories set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.
Vonn has 82 wins.
Soccer
Lionel Messi hit the 50-goal mark for club and country in 2018 after scoring his 43rd career hat trick for Barcelona on Sunday.
Messi's brilliance powered Barcelona to a 5-0 victory at Levante and kept the defending champions three points ahead of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league.
It also avenged Barcelona's only loss in the league last season when Levante stunned the visitors 5-4 in the penultimate round in a match that Messi missed.
