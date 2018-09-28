OSHKOSH — A Milwaukee man is charged in Winnebago County with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his 10-year-old daughter and injured his son.
A criminal complaint says Steven Brownell's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit to drive when he crashed his Mustang at a high rate of speed along Highway 45 on Aug. 10.
WLUK-TV says Brownell is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in the death of Kherington Brownell. Kage Brownell, 13, was injured, as was the defendant.
A criminal complaint says a witness estimated Brownell was going at least 100 mph when his car left the highway, became airborne and crashed in a cornfield. Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Brownell's behalf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.