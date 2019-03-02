Danny Farquhar took the mound in a game again. That was more than enough on Saturday.
Farquhar's spring training appearance for the New York Yankees was his first game since the 32-year-old reliever collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. The right-hander got one out and was charged with five runs in an 8-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"I felt great out there," Farquhar said. "I was happy to be back on the mound. Obviously, the results weren't great but I call it a good day. I felt like a baseball player, again."
Farquhar allowed three hits and walked two while throwing 19 pitches in the fourth inning. He is in camp with the Yankees on a minor league deal.
"The fact that he's on the mound and gotten to this point is pretty awesome," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I found myself a little more emotional than I even thought. Even though it didn't go great, I think he really appreciated how special it was for him to be back out on a mound."
Farquhar's teammates moved to the top step of the third base dugout and clapped as he walked off the mound with his glove held in his right hand.
"I've never been high-fived so much giving up five runs in my career," Farquhar said.
Farquhar's wife, Lexie, and children Madison (7), Landon (3) and Liam (1) were among a dozen family members and friends at the game. Madison could be heard yelling "Daddy" from the stands.
"I heard them from the beginning," Farquhar said. "My mom, my daughter. They were screaming."
Corey Dickerson had a triple and a double, driving in two runs for Pittsburgh. Top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled and walked, scoring two runs. Jordan Lyles struggled in his second start for the Pirates, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks in three innings.
Estevan Florial, New York's top prospect, had two doubles, driving in a run and scoring another. Miguel Andujar had an RBI double and singled.
PHILLIES: Bryce Harper was just 19 years old when he first faced Roy Halladay. It was three weeks earlier that Harper had rocketed to the majors after playing only 130 minor league games. Harper was a sensation. But he was also just a teenager.
And here — in May 2012 — he was stepping into the box against one of the most feared pitchers in the game. The teenager grounded a single through the infield. The batter won that meeting, but it would be the pitcher who left the impact.
“He’s somebody in this game who is greater than a lot of guys that have ever played it,” Harper said. “A Hall of Famer, somebody that played the game the right way, was a great person and was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, being able to play across from him in 2012.”
Halladay’s impression was great enough for Harper, after signing with the Phillies, to decide against wearing No. 34 — the number Harper wore with the Nationals and Halladay wore with the Phillies. Harper wore 34 in tribute to Mickey Mantle, as Harper’s number added up to Mantle’s No. 7.
Harper will wear No. 3 with the Phillies.
“I thought Roy Halladay should be the last one to wear” 34, Harper said. “For me, it’s Roy Halladay. He’s 34. He’s what represents that number in Philly. When you go in there, you see his name on that flagpole in center field. That’s something he should be remembered for.”
The Phillies have yet to announce if they will officially retire Halladay’s number, but they are considering it as he will be posthumously inducted this summer into the Baseball Hall of Fame. If Harper requested it, he likely would have been given No. 7, which is worn by Maikel Franco.
BREWERS 7, CUBS 4: Travis Shaw homered and Christian Yelich had two hits for the Brewers. Chase Anderson gave up a hit and walked one over three innings, striking out three.
Jon Lester worked three innings for the Cubs, striking out three and giving up two runs and three hits. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were each 0 for 2.
WHITE SOX 10, ROCKIES 6: Jose Abreu, Jon Jay and Jose Rondon each homered for the White Sox. Carlos Rodon started and earned the win but gave up three runs and three hits in three innings.
Ryan McMahon had a triple and a double, and Pat Valaika and Tom Murphy each homered for Colorado. Antonio Senzatela gave up five hits in two innings in the start.
