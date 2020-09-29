 Skip to main content
Farm machinery featured at annual event
Farm machinery featured at annual event

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
OAK CREEK — The Pioneer Farm Machinery Club of Oak Creek will present the 40th annual Pioneer Farm Days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, at American Legion Park, 9327 S. Shepard Ave.

The event will feature an Antique Tractor, Engine & Machinery Show, farmer’s market, flea market, crafts, log sawing sawmill, blacksmith and old-time machinery. It will include all makes of stationary engines.

There is no admission fee. For more information, go to pioneerfarmdays.com.

