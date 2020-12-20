Far too close for comfort

GREEN BAY — All week long, Matt LaFleur had warned his guys about the Carolina Panthers.
Yes, the Green Bay Packers head coach acknowledged, the Panthers had already lost nine games and were resigned to a sub-.500 season under first-year head coach Matt Ruhle. And yes, they were going to be without their do-everything star running back, Christian McCaffrey, whose season has been derailed by quadriceps and shoulder injuries.
But, LaFleur pleaded, don’t take Carolina lightly. All but two of the Panthers’ losses had come in one-score games, and amid outside questions about earning the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed after locking up the NFC North division title the previous week, the second-year head coach did not want anyone looking ahead.
“We know what’s at stake, and the bottom line is you can’t take anything for granted,” LaFleur had said at midweek. “I’ve said it a million times: Every game in this league comes down to a couple plays, and typically it comes down to the last possession.”
On Saturday night, just as LaFleur had warned, it did come down to the last possession in the end. And it did wind up being a one-score game.
But while LaFleur’s team had to hold on for dear life, the Packers did escape with a 24-16 victory over the visiting Panthers at Lambeau Field, squandering much of a 21-3 halftime lead as their offense stagnated during the third quarter after making things look easy in the first half.
“I’m not a big believer in teams losing focus. We just didn’t execute,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said afterward. “Tonight was definitely a stinker for the offense — the third and fourth quarters.
“As fun as the first two quarters were, it’s not going to be the easiest night of sleep thinking about the second half.”
With the win, the Packers improved to 11-3 with two games left in the regular season: Dec. 27 against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field, and the finale on Jan. 3 at Chicago. If they win those two games, they are assured the top playoff seed in the NFC, meaning the road to Super Bowl LV on that side of the bracket would go through Green Bay
That top seed also brings with it the lone first-round playoff bye in the conference. The New Orleans Saints enter their matchup with the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs at 10-3, but the Packers hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with New Orleans by virtue of their 37-30 victory on Sept. 27.
If the Packers want to make the most of that potential postseason opportunity, they likely cannot afford the kind of offensive lull the NFL’s highest-scoring offense experienced on Saturday night against the Panthers (4-10).
Having managed only three second-half points, the Packers had to punt the ball away with 1 minute 7 seconds to play after Rodgers was sacked for a 14-yard loss on third-and-4 from the Green Bay 31-yard line — his season-high fifth sack of the night.
JK Scott’s 53-yard punt was nearly blocked, but the Packers escaped because the Panthers couldn’t pull off a miracle with no timeouts and a couple of costly late penalties — a hold at the end of Scott’s punt, and an intentional grounding call on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater while he was in Packers outside linebacker Randy Ramsey’s grasp with Za’Darius and Preston Smith bearing down on him. That penalty also resulted in a 10-second run-off since the Panthers were out of timeouts.
Curtis Samuel narrowly missed reeling in a Bridgewater deep ball that came down at about the Green Bay 40-yard line and glanced off Samuel’s hand to bring up fourth down. Then, after Za’Darius Smith was flagged for jumping offsides, Bridgewater’s fourth-and-4 pass for with 13 seconds left sailed out of bounds incomplete. Rodgers took a knee from the victory formation on the game’s final play to end the game.
“I think we just haven’t put together a four-quarter game (lately),” said Rodgers, who finished the night 20 of 29 for 143 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 91.3 passer rating—only the second time in 14 games that he has finished a game with a rating below 100. “We’ve had some really good stretches, but just not four quarters of football way too many times. Tonight, we had a couple good quarters and a couple stinkers. That’s just not consistent, winning football.”
Early on, it appeared LaFleur’s players took his advice to heart, essentially doing whatever they wanted to do on offense. But as Rodgers pointed out, what transpired thereafter likely had less to do with getting comfortable or overconfident and more with simple ineffectiveness.
On their opening possession of the game after the Panthers went three-and-out after taking the opening kickoff, running back Aaron Jones carried the load, breaking free for a 46-yard run on his first carry to set up a 1-yard Rodgers-to-Robert Tonyan touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
After a Panthers field goal, Rodgers capped the ensuing drive with a 6-yard touchdown scramble. Then, after Krys Barnes knocked the ball out of Bridgewater’s hands as Bridgewater tried to reach over the goal line for a touchdown, and cornerback Kevin King scooped up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards. Rodgers called the fumble “the play of the game,” and it set up Jones for an easy
“December football is time to turn it up,” said Jones, who finished the night with 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries (a 7.3-yard average). “We want everything to run through Lambeau, and we know we control what happens. We just have to continue to play at a high level and put four complete quarters together.”
They didn’t do that Saturday night. The offense’s three straight touchdowns were followed by five consecutive punts, including a pair of three-and-outs and two other possessions where the offense ran only four plays. The Packers’ only second-half points came on Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal with 5 minutes left in the game.
“It is frustrating, but we’re 11-3, we won the game. That’s a good problem to have,” Rodgers said. “We just know that type of football in the second half is not going to get it done in the playoffs. That’s where we’re going, that’s the trajectory we’re on. So we need to play better these next two weeks.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
