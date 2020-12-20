Far too close for comfort

On their opening possession of the game after the Panthers went three-and-out after taking the opening kickoff, running back Aaron Jones carried the load, breaking free for a 46-yard run on his first carry to set up a 1-yard Rodgers-to-Robert Tonyan touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.

After a Panthers field goal, Rodgers capped the ensuing drive with a 6-yard touchdown scramble. Then, after Krys Barnes knocked the ball out of Bridgewater’s hands as Bridgewater tried to reach over the goal line for a touchdown, and cornerback Kevin King scooped up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards. Rodgers called the fumble “the play of the game,” and it set up Jones for an easy

“December football is time to turn it up,” said Jones, who finished the night with 145 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries (a 7.3-yard average). “We want everything to run through Lambeau, and we know we control what happens. We just have to continue to play at a high level and put four complete quarters together.”

They didn’t do that Saturday night. The offense’s three straight touchdowns were followed by five consecutive punts, including a pair of three-and-outs and two other possessions where the offense ran only four plays. The Packers’ only second-half points came on Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal with 5 minutes left in the game.

“It is frustrating, but we’re 11-3, we won the game. That’s a good problem to have,” Rodgers said. “We just know that type of football in the second half is not going to get it done in the playoffs. That’s where we’re going, that’s the trajectory we’re on. So we need to play better these next two weeks.”

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

