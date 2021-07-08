Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed Thursday in Tokyo for the games. He attended the virtual meeting on fans from his five-star hotel for IOC officials where he was self-isolating for three days.

"What can I say? Finally we are here," Bach said, sounding upbeat as he opened the late night meeting that ended close to midnight. "I have been longing for this day for more than one year."

Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said many sponsors, federation officials and others would be considered to be "organizers" and thus would be allowed to attend venues. He said some might occupy public seating, but he said he did not know "the numerical details."

Organizers had expected to generate about $800 million in ticket sales. Any shortfall — and it could be almost the entire amount — will have to be made up by Japanese government entities.

Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion on the Olympics, and several government audits say it's much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money.

Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity, with crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced the late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.