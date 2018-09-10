LAKE GENEVA — Larry Reeb is the next comedian to perform at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. The show will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Presented by Bonkerz Comedy Productions, Reeb is the the wise-cracking black sheep, politically incorrect relative everyone knows. “Uncle Lar’” offers tips on everything from marriage to lotteries to children. Reeb is a strong, distinct, classic character with sarcastic attitude and a sardonic wit. He conveys his concepts with rapid fire one-liners. Reeb is a regular on The Bob & Tom Show, has been voted Chicago Comedian of the Year, and has made numerous radio and television appearances.

Tickets cost $10 and are available at www.Geneva4.com or at the Geneva Theater box office.

The next comedy show features Bill Gorgo Oct. 20. There will be an opening comedy act at each show.

