RACINE — The 12th Family Reunion Music Festival returns from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.

Organizers reunite each year to honor life, family and friendship, and to support three community organizations. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Racine Urban Garden Network and Family Power Music. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.

Guests will enjoy an eclectic array of locally-sourced food and drink, family art and music-themed activities, as well as bounce houses, yard games, a huge drum circle and the chance to win raffle prizes.

Food options include smoked chicken and pork sandwiches from Dragon Pit BBQ, a variety of tamales from I Love Tamales, vegan curried chickpeas from Chit Chaat, vegetarian fried rice from Sap Sap, a garden salad from Racine Urban Garden Network, and corn-on-the-cob and watermelon from Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market. Drink options include water, soda, seltzer and beer.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win two different 50/50 raffles, one at 3 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. Winners must be present to win the 50/50. Bids will be taken on an assortment of raffle baskets; winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. and need not be present to win.

A variety of entertainment will be featured. The lineup: