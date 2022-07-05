 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family Fun at Island Park on July 9

RACINE — Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department with We The Change-Makers and Root River Council will present Family Fun at Island Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The park is located at 1700 Liberty St.

The free event will feature face Painting, free food and ice cream, playgrounds, tennis court and cartooning. Team building games will be led by local activist and organizer Kejuan Goldsmith, and Terry Andrews and Kathy Karabetsos of Peace Learning Circles.

