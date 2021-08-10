 Skip to main content
Family concert at Racine Zoo features Imagination Movers
Family concert at Racine Zoo features Imagination Movers

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Imagination Movers

RACINE — The Animal Crackers Jr. concert for families with young children will feature music by Imagination Movers at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The Imagination Movers are a rock band for families and the Emmy-winning stars of a hit television series seen worldwide on the Disney Junior channel. The Movers began 15 years ago when four friends from New Orleans brainstormed a show that would feature quality rock music and positive male role models while inspiring teamwork and creativity.

The event will also feature kid-friendly activities and food for sale.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.

