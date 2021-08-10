Family concert at Racine Zoo features Imagination Movers

RACINE — The Animal Crackers Jr. concert for families with young children will feature music by Imagination Movers at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The Imagination Movers are a rock band for families and the Emmy-winning stars of a hit television series seen worldwide on the Disney Junior channel. The Movers began 15 years ago when four friends from New Orleans brainstormed a show that would feature quality rock music and positive male role models while inspiring teamwork and creativity.
The event will also feature kid-friendly activities and food for sale.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Have fun in the sun at North Beach
-
Submit your event to our free online calendar
-
'Lisa Marie Barber: Heart Shaped World' opens Aug. 14 at OS Projects
- 57 updates