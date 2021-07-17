Familiar ring: Bell wins 3rd New Hampshire race in Xfinity

Christopher Bell had to reward the young boy wearing his T-shirt with a fist bump and the checkered flag from his third career New Hampshire victory.
Bell laughed when he said it was a rare sight at the track to find any fan wearing his merchandise. So while the Xfinity Series wins come easy for Bell, building that fanbase still needs some work.
“I don’t have a ton of shirts up here in the Northeast,” Bell said. “I haven’t done a lot of racing up here. My popularity, I’m just really calm, quiet, reserved. I’m not going to win a popularity contest but hopefully I can win more races.”
Bell turned a spot start in the Xfinity Series into a trip to victory lane at Loudon, N.H., winning in a romp for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Bell made his first start since 2019 in NASCAR’s second-tier series when he was needed as a late replacement driver. He won every stage in the No. 54 Toyota and captured his 17th career Xfinity race. He won seven races in 2018, nine in 2019 and was promoted to Cup last season.
Bell is 15th in the Cup Series this season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell won his first Cup race this season at the Daytona road course.
“I’ve got really, really fast race cars to drive,” Bell said.
He certainly remembered how to take the checkered flag at New Hampshire, where he won in the Xfinity Series for the third time. In the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, Bell made the most of his shot.
“I didn’t have any Xfinity races on my calendar. I’m not really sure what happened,” Bell said. “I think Ty Gibbs maybe was supposed to run it and ended up doing the ARCA deal. I’m not really sure what happened, but I was very thankful for the opportunity.”
The rest of the field wasn’t so thankful. He led 151 of 200 laps.
“I definitely didn’t expect like I was for sure going to win,” Bell said. “I figured I would have a really good shot at it. I felt I was going to have a shot at it, for sure.”
Justin Allgaier was second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton.
The top-fives capped a big week for Cindric and Burton — Cindric was named driver of the flagship No. 2 car for Team Penske in the Cup Series next season, and Burton will drive for Wood Brothers Racing next season in the 21 Ford.
Hemric and Burton also race for JGR.
Bell kept the ball rolling for JGR in the Xfinity Series. Bell, Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs have combined to win eight races in the No. 54 this season. Busch went 5-for-5 and said he was retired from the series after winning last week at Atlanta.
Bell and Busch are the only drivers with three straight New Hampshire victories and JGR has won six straight overall at New Hampshire.
Bell put the Cup filed on notice he could be a factor on Sunday. He won a trophy on Saturday. Win the Cup race Sunday, and Bell receives a live lobster in victory lane.
“I’m not crazy about touching the lobster,” Bell said. “My wife is excited about it. I will probably let her hold it.”
At least the kid had a souvenir worth saving.
“It’s really cool to see a kid wearing my T-shirt,” Bell said. “That’s really special. Hopefully, he has a lifelong memory. Man, I love this place.”
FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix and spoil the homecoming of the seven-time champion at Silverstone. England.
Hamilton initially seemed fine with the defeat and showed enthusiasm for the format and the fan energy at packed Silverstone.
“I don’t know how it looks to watch from the fans,” Hamilton said from aboard an open-air trolley used for the “podium” drivers as they were taken for a lap past the grandstands.
Hamilton said in the trolley the inaugural sprint race format was “way more enjoyable. We should do more like that, or a version of it in the future.”
But the Mercedes driver changed his tune by the post-race news conference as he sullenly accepted he’d lost again to Verstappen and Red Bull. Hamilton said there he didn’t like the format — which, also, cost him another point in the standings.
The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint, and takes a 33-point advantage over the local driver into Sunday’s grand prix.
“In my opinion there needs to be a Saturday and Sunday weekend,” Hamilton said.
Verstappen and third-placed Valtteri Bottas — Hamilton’s teammate — said they preferred the traditional three-round qualifying, noting they’d rather have used the track time for practice.
The leaders of F1 have recognized the series needs a freshening as its audience starts reaching key younger demographics and so this weekend they tried something new. One practice session was cut and transitioned instead on Friday to the preferred knockout qualifying, which was won by Hamilton.
But that only set the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race — dicey because there’s always the chance the drivers don’t push hard out of fear of damaging their cars a day early when points aren’t on the line.
That wasn’t a problem because it was racy right from Verstappen’s jump on Hamilton as flames shot from Verstappen’s heated left front tire. Fernando Alonso jumped from 11th to fifth in the opening lap before finishing seventh, and Sergio Perez crashed.
Any chance of Hamilton finally topping the championship leader was lost when Verstappen simply drove away from Hamilton at the start.