Falling apart at the seams

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Odúbel Herrera homered as interim manager Rob Thomson and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the sagging Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Thursday.

The NL Central-leading Brewers lost their season-worst sixth in a row.

It was the second consecutive three-game sweep for the Phillies under Thomson. He took over last Friday after manager Joe Girardi was fired, and Philadelphia swept the Los Angeles Angels before heading to Milwaukee.

Didi Gregorius singled, tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Philadelphia.

Andrew McCutchen singled home a run in the ninth to pull Milwaukee within five runs. With two on, Jace Peterson then was initially ruled safe on an RBI single, but was called out after a replay reversal.

Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (3-4) and Phillies starter Zach Eflin were both out of the game by the end of the fifth.

Harper homered for the second straight day, connecting off Brad Boxberger for his 15th of the season, a solo drive in the seventh for a 4-2 lead.

Schwarber hit his 15th, a two-run drive off Trevor Kelley in the eighth. Herrera, who homered in a 10-0 romp Wednesday night, added a two-run drive in the ninth.

Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames homered for Milwaukee.

Seranthony Dominguez (3-1) pitched one inning for the win.

Eflin walked three to snap his streak of 33 consecutive starts with two walks or fewer since Aug. 29, 2020. He allowed a run and four hits in four innings.

Burnes walked a career-high four and gave up three runs, one of them earned, and three hits in 4⅓ innings. He struck out eight and left after throwing a season-high 113 pitches.

Trainer’s room

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler is scheduled to come off the paternity list and start Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers: Adames started at short for the second straight game after being reinstated Friday from the 10-day injured list (high left ankle sprain). He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his return. … Christian Yelich batted first for the second consecutive game.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.40 ERA) opens the three-game home series against RHP Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.40) and the Diamondbacks.

Brewers: LHP Aaron Ashby (1-4. 3.13 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game road series against Erick Fedde (3-4, 4.88) and the Washington Nationals.

