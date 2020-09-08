 Skip to main content
Fall Wine Walk tickets now on sale
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Wine Walk

Participants enjoy wine samples at Northern Lights Gallery during the Downtown Racine Corp.'s first Wine Walk on May 11, 2019. Participants had 15 locations at which they were served 1-ounce pours of a white and one red wine. This year, four wine walks will be held on Oct. 3 and 10.

 Michael Burke

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host Fall Wine Walks on Oct. 3 and 10 with two sessions available on each date to ensure smaller crowd sizes. They will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Participants will be able to sample 20 wines poured at 20 participating Downtown businesses.

“Our Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "We’ve added more sessions so patrons feel comfortable and safe and are confident this event will cheer up any spirit in the wake of this challenging year.”

Tickets cost $40 and include wine samples, reusable wine sampling glass, a bottle of wine from Uncorkt and a reusable tote-bag. To purchase tickets, go to racinedowntown.com or eventbrite.com, or call the DRC office at 262-634-6002.

Proceeds benefit the Downtown Racine Corp., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster economic, social and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

