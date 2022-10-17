 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall StoryWalk trail opens at Hawthorn Hollow

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Fall StoryWalk

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has opened a new fall StoryWalk trail.

The StoryWalk program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books.

This fall, Hawthorn Hollow has created a trail based on the book “Over in the Forest,” written by Marianne Berkes and illustrated by Jill Dubin. This book is geared toward pre-school and early elementary children, teaching them how to count to 10 and learning about animals all around them.

To find the fall Storywalk, follow the main Entrance Trail to the Trillium trail. Note: The trail may be harder for those with mobility issues. Take caution and enjoy the hike.

This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until December, when Hawthorn Hollow closes for the season.

People are also reading…

Hawthorn Hollow closes on Dec. 23 and reopens to the public on March 1.

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News