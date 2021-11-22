 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall StoryWalk opens at Hawthorn Hollow

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has once again opened its StoryWalk trail. The StoryWalk program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This fall, Hawthorn Hollow has created a trail based on the book, “It’s Fall!” by Linda Glaser.

The story follows children through their discovery of the autumn season. Changing colors, seeds, animal migration and the cool air are among different signs of fall. The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow on several trails, starting at the entrance trail and ending at the restored prairie. This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until Dec. 24 when Hawthorn Hollow closes for the season.

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News