Fall Literacy Festival Saturday at library
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The Racine Public Library and the Racine Unified School District will hold a Fall Literacy Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the library parking lot, 75 Seventh St.

The free family event will feature live music by Would You Kindly, food trucks, farm animals provided by 4-H, crafts, a book sale, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, more than 30 vendors, the Gateway Fab Lab and a vaccine clinic.

