Fall Fest has fitness events, live music and kids carnival

KENOSHA — The YMCA, 7101 53rd St., will host a Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Kicking off the festival at 10 a.m. is the Lap for LiveSTRONG 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. CharityWERQ, a cardio dance class, is also scheduled. Registration is required for both events and includes a T-shirt. A Bags Tournament is also planned.

A variety of food will be available including turkey legs, tacos, chicken wraps, and brats and burgers.

The live music lineup includes: Vinyl Remix, 1:30-3 p.m.; Ivy Ford, 3-4:30 p.m.; Boys and Toys, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, 7-9:30 p.m.

A kids carnival area with bounce attractions will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and face, pumpkin and rock painting will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be community vendor booths, YMCA tours and a community raffle.

For more information, go to kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest.

