Fall events at the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum

RACINE — Racine Art Museum features these exhibits and activities to enjoy this fall at RAM, 441 Main St., and Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine Art Museum
Exhibits featured at RAM are:
- "Collection Focus: Mara Superior" through Jan. 15 debuts a multi-piece gift from the Kohler Foundation Inc. of work by renowned porcelain artist Mara Superior.
- "Get a Bead On: Jewelry and Small Objects" through Jan. 22 showcases the potential of beads as a medium in contemporary art jewelry and small-scale sculpture.
- "Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art" features objects and images from the Racine Art Museum's collection that are both fantastical and familiar. The contemporary artists whose works are featured — many of whom use the natural world as inspiration — do not shy away from the over-sized, dramatic, or intriguing. The exhibition has an online counterpart that focuses on current work produced by members of RAM’s community. RAM invited artists of all ages to submit work to "Alien Invasion: RAM Virtual Community Art Show." Now on view via an iPad in the RAM galleries and online at ramart.org is innovative and imaginative work that explores the concept of intrusion. Participating artists from all over the world invented imaginary plants, animals, and creatures using a wide variety of materials and interpreted an array of ideas inspired by the word alien. Both Alien Invasion exhibitions will be on display through Jan. 22.
- Open through July 9 in the unique street-facing Windows on Fifth Gallery, "Playful/Pensive: Contemporary Artists and Contemporary Issues" features work that touches on both playful and subversive themes.
Wustum Museum
Open through Nov. 27 at Wustum Museum, the "RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2021" offers a series of concurrent solo shows featuring the work of five Racine and Kenosha artists — Martha Coaty, Nate Hunter, Christopher Johns, Marc Travanti, and René Amado (emerging artist).
Wustum Museum of Fine Arts offers one of the largest studio arts programs in Wisconsin. Though a bit unconventional as a result of the global pandemic, the museum has continued to offer a wide variety of art classes for students of all ages.
Become immersed in a week-long studio class or enjoy a one-day workshop. For example, craft a fun and fidget-friendly spinner ring; dye silk scarves with a variety of applications; or tune in to the natural environment through "Fall Plein Air Painting."
Children are invited to spend a few weeks explore their creative sides throughout fall by creating numerous collograph and linocut prints in "Print This!"; throwing, trimming, and glazing clay on a potter’s wheel; and painting like a pro with exceptional compositions — just to name a few. One-day workshops like "Creative Cookie Décor for Kids" and "Discover Fall" are also available for registration and are a great way to enrich an afternoon.
Spend a night under a tent in the gardens at RAM’s Wustum Museum celebrating the character of Racine during Word on the Street: SAVOUR 2021 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Reminiscent of a throwback street fair, enjoy local street and comfort food that is paired with art specifically created for the event by local artists. Attendees are encouraged to rock their favorite street attire and showcase a retro 1980s/1990s vibe. Tickets cost $125 and are available at ramart.org through Sept. 22.
Fall Family Fun Fest returns to Wustum Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The Witches of Wustum are brewing a whole lot of free outdoor entertainment, including hands-on art projects, a scavenger hunt, and a miniature pumpkin patch. Children are invited to don their most creative Halloween costumes and enter the museum’s costume contest.