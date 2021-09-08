Fall events at the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum

Wustum Museum

Open through Nov. 27 at Wustum Museum, the "RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2021" offers a series of concurrent solo shows featuring the work of five Racine and Kenosha artists — Martha Coaty, Nate Hunter, Christopher Johns, Marc Travanti, and René Amado (emerging artist).

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts offers one of the largest studio arts programs in Wisconsin. Though a bit unconventional as a result of the global pandemic, the museum has continued to offer a wide variety of art classes for students of all ages.

Become immersed in a week-long studio class or enjoy a one-day workshop. For example, craft a fun and fidget-friendly spinner ring; dye silk scarves with a variety of applications; or tune in to the natural environment through "Fall Plein Air Painting."

Children are invited to spend a few weeks explore their creative sides throughout fall by creating numerous collograph and linocut prints in "Print This!"; throwing, trimming, and glazing clay on a potter’s wheel; and painting like a pro with exceptional compositions — just to name a few. One-day workshops like "Creative Cookie Décor for Kids" and "Discover Fall" are also available for registration and are a great way to enrich an afternoon.