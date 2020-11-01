Fall back: Daylight saving time ends overnight

The Journal Times spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson in an exclusive interview Tuesday morning. In the 30-minute conversation, Johnson spoke about why he believes there are “deep state” federal employees working to undermine the president and why he has continued trying to expose alleged “sleazy” business dealings Johnson suspects Joe Biden has been involved in via Biden's son Hunter.
“She was a very strong woman, a very positive person,” recalled her husband of 31 years, Charlie Glenn. “She liked to help people — anybody at any time ... She always tried to do the best she could. She was an amazing, strong person. Even in her passing she was a champion.”
In a group statement, 10 pediatricians from Advocate Aurora Children's Health in Racine and Kenosha counties have said that local families should "NOT participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating this year."
“We are at a critical point in our battle against COVID-19. As our local hospitals reach capacity, the pandemic has placed an alarming strain on health care workers,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave stated Friday.