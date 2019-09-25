Modine-Benstead Observatory

YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold Fall Astronomy Day from 7 to 10 Saturday, Oct. 5, at Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive.

The Racine Astronomical Society was established in 1956 to promote interest in astronomy among amateurs and the Racine area public. Membership is open to anyone interested in astronomy.

On public nights, RAS will have the club’s telescopes open and many of the club’s members will have their telescopes available to view through. Depending on what is up each night, it is possible to view the moon, planets and many deep sky objects. For example, when a person views the Andromeda galaxy, they are looking back in time 2.9 million years.

Public nights are designed to be family friendly, but the society asks that public viewers keep young children close by (the grounds are not illuminated for better observing) and instruct them to respect the telescope equipment provided by members. On occasion there may be dozens of visitors waiting in line to observe at a particular telescope and patience is appreciated. Questions are expected and welcomed, since part of the club mission is to educate and inspire new viewers to participate in the world of amateur astronomy.

The night of an open house there will be a message on the observatory answering machine if the skies are cloudy. The phone number is 262-878-2774. For information on the Racine Astronomical Society, go to www.rasastro.org.

