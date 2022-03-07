Falcons' Ridley suspended

For endangering the integrity of the sport by betting on games, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for at least the next season.

Ridley won’t play in 2022 and there is no guarantee for the NFL future of the player who had been expected to be the Falcons’ top target for quarterback Matt Ryan.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Ridley after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended Nov. 1.

Ridley wrote on his Twitter account on Monday “I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem.”

He also seemed to take a light-hearted approach to his suspension when he added in another post “I know I was wrong But I’m getting 1 year lol.” He also said “Just gone be more healthy when I come back.”

Ridley defended himself in another tweet when he said “If you know me you know my character.”

A league investigation uncovered no evidence inside information was used or that any game was compromised by Ridley’s betting, Goodell’s announcement said. Nor was there evidence suggesting Falcons coaches, players or staff were aware of Ridley’s betting activity.

Ridley may petition for reinstatement after Feb. 23, 2023.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are moving from prime time to Saturday afternoon in August.

The enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 6 will begin at 11 a.m. Central Time at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Those ceremonies have been held at night since 2007.

Being inducted this year are modern-era players Tony Boselli, Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermiel, contributor Art McNally and senior candidate Cliff Branch.

NFL Network and ESPN will continue to broadcast the proceedings.

Track & field

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis broke his own world pole vault record with a 6.19-meter clearance at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on Monday in Belgrade, Serbia.

Duplantis set the record of 6.18 in February 2020 indoors in Glasgow.

With all of his opponents finished, Duplantis opened his series with 5.61, 5.85 and 6.00 all on his first tries.

At 6.19, he missed his first two attempts. On his third and final try, he nudged the bar slightly with his knees but it remained in place. He leaped up from the landing mat and punched the air in celebration.

He will return to the same Stark Arena in the Serbian capital this month for the world indoor championships starting on March 18.

College basketball

Wake Forest says second-year coach Steve Forbes has signed a “long-term” contract extension as he leads a rapid rise for the long-struggling Demon Deacons program.

The school announced the deal Monday, the same day the Atlantic Coast Conference picked Forbes as coach of the year. The private university didn’t release terms of the extension.

Forbes was the only hire made by a power-conference men’s basketball program as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world in spring 2020, then labored through a pandemic-altered first season with six wins.

This year’s Demon Deacons were picked to finish 13th in the 15-team ACC. Instead, Wake Forest (23-8) has its highest win total since the 2008-09 season and holds the No. 5 seed for this week’s ACC Tournament in New York, where it opens play in Wednesday’s second round against the Boston College-Pittsburgh winner.

Tennessee kept winning against a demanding schedule of top teams in the Southeastern Conference. That has pushed the Volunteers to their highest ranking this season in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

While Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop Monday’s poll, Rick Barnes’ squad tied Purdue for No. 9 to crack the top 10 for the first time this season. That came after the Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) closed the regular-season schedule by beating No. 15 Arkansas despite blowing most of a 24-point lead.

Still, it marked their fourth straight win and ninth in 10 games. That stretch has included wins against No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky, sending the Vols to this week’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida, as the No. 2 seed.

Wisconsin dropped from 10th to 12th following a loss to Nebraska Sunday that cost the Badgers the outright Big 10 Conference championship.

South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday despite suffering its second loss of the season.

The Gamecocks (29-2) fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game Sunday, but stayed atop the poll, edging No. 2 Stanford.

South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11 first-place ballots. North Carolina State was No. 3 with two top votes. Baylor and Louisville rounded out the top five.

The Gamecocks’ loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for the team, which has gone 11-0 against ranked opponents this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0