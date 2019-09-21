Singapore Grand Prix Lineup
At Marina Bay Street Circuit
Marina Bay, Singapore
Lap length: 3.1 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (16) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1 minute, 36.217 seconds. 2. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:36.408. 3. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.437. 4. (33) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:36.813. 5. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:37.146.
6. (23) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:37.411. 7. (55) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:37.818. 8. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:38.264. 9. (4) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:38.329. 10. (99) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.697.
11. (10) Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:38.699. 12. (7) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.858. 13. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:39.650. 14. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:39.957. 15. (11) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:38.620.
16. (18) Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:39.979. 17. (8) Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 1:40.277. 18. (63) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:40.867. 19. (88) Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 1:41.186. 20. (3) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:38.095.
NASCAR
Xfinity Go Bowling 250
Friday's results
At Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250. 2. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250. 3. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 250. 4. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250. 5. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250.
6. (6) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250. 7. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250. 8. (15) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250. 9. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250. 10. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.
11. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250. 12. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250. 13. (26) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 249. 14. (16) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 249. 15. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 249.
16. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 249. 17. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 249. 18. (18) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 248. 19. (19) Ryan Repko, Chevrolet, 248. 20. (30) Joey Gase, Toyota, 248.
21. (34) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 247. 22. (9) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 247. 23. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 247. 24. (35) Hermie Sadler, Chevrolet, 247. 25. (29) David Starr, Chevrolet, 247.
26. (20) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 246. 27. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 246. 28. (23) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 244. 29. (21) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 241. 30. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 240.
31. (36) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Axle, 125. 32. (25) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Brakes, 85. 33. (24) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, Accident, 58. 34. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Engine, 55. 35. (27) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Engine, 50.
36. (17) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Handling, 24. 37. (37) Stan Mullis, Toyota, Suspension, 18. 38. (31) Mike Marlar, Toyota, Accident, 1.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 95.935 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 57 Mins, 16 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.700 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers. Lap Leaders: A. Cindric 1-6;C. Bell 7-79;B. Jones 80-83;A. Cindric 84-85;C. Bell 86-250.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 2 times for 238 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 8 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 4 laps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.