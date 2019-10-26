Mexican Grand Prix Lineup
At Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Mexico City, Mexico
Lap length: 2.67 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (33) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 1 minute 14.758 seconds. 2. (16) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:15.024. 3. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:15.17. 4. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:15.262. 5. (23) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing, 1:15.336.
6. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:15.338. 7. (55) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren, 1:16.014. 8. (4) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 1:16.322. 9. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:16.469. 10. (10) Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1:16.586.
11. (11) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point, 1:16.687. 12. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:16.885. 13. (3) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:16.933. 14. (7) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo, 1:16.967. 15. (99) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo, 1:17.794.
16. (18) Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point, 1:18.065. 17. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas, 1:18.436. 18. (8) Romain Grosjean, France, Haas, 1:18.599. 19. (63) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 1:18.823. 20. (88) Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams, 1:20.179.
NASCAR
Gander Outdoors Truck Series
NASCAR Hall of Fame 200
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.562 miles
Saturday's results
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 201 laps. 2. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 201. 3. (6) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 201. 4. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 201. 5. (22) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 201.
6. (7) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 201. 7. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 201. 8. (19) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 201. 9. (24) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 201. 10. (18) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 201.
11. (14) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 201. 12. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 201. 13. (27) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 201. 14. (16) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 201. 15. (23) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 201.
16. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 201. 17. (1) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 201. 18. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 201. 19. (20) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 201. 20. (15) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 201.
21. (28) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 199. 22. (26) Natalie Decker, Toyota, 199. 23. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 193. 24. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, accident, 163. 25. (5) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, accident, 133.
26. (17) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 127. 27. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, axle, 127. 28. (21) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 122. 29. (2) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 122. 30. (13) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, accident, 121.
31. (29) Josh Reaume, Toyota, brakes, 37. 32. (32) Cody McMahan, Chevrolet, engine, 0.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 57.651 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 2 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.879 Seconds. Caution Flags: 12 for 80 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders: C. Eckes 1;B. Moffitt 2-81;G. Enfinger 82-88;S. Mayer 89-121;R. Chastain 122-157;C. Eckes 158;R. Chastain 159-190;T. Gilliland 191-201;J. Sauter 202.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brett Moffitt 1 time for 80 laps; Ross Chastain 2 times for 68 laps; Sam Mayer 1 time for 33 laps; Todd Gilliland 1 time for 11 laps; Grant Enfinger 1 time for 7 laps; Christian Eckes 2 times for 2 laps; Johnny Sauter 1 time for 1 lap.
