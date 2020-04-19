Eye Physicians & Surgeons new building almost ready

BURLINGTON — Eye Physicians & Surgeons is building a new clinic to replace the firm’s two Burlington offices, and the new building is at least halfway built.

As of early March, electricity and plumbing was being installed. The clinic is expected to be fully completed and ready for patients in June.

The ophthalmology group currently has three locations:

The main Burlington clinic is at 222 Adams St., and the group shares part of an office building at 308 McHenry St. The firm, which provides medical and surgical care of the eye as well as routine eye exams for glasses and contact lenses, also has an Elkhorn office at 1311 S. Lincoln St.

The new clinic will replace the two Burlington sites, but the group will maintain its Elkhorn office.

“Just with the confusion for our poor patients of having appointments in one office or the other based on what they need, it’ll be really nice to have our new state-of-the-art office in one location,” said Dr. Mark Brower, part-owner of the practice.

Along with Brower, other doctor-owners are Matt Dahlgren, Dan Solverson, Nicholas Veith and Nathan Mathews.