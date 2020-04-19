Eye Physicians & Surgeons new building almost ready

BURLINGTON — Eye Physicians & Surgeons is building a new clinic to replace the firm’s two Burlington offices, and the new building is at least halfway built.
As of early March, electricity and plumbing was being installed. The clinic is expected to be fully completed and ready for patients in June.
The ophthalmology group currently has three locations:
The main Burlington clinic is at 222 Adams St., and the group shares part of an office building at 308 McHenry St. The firm, which provides medical and surgical care of the eye as well as routine eye exams for glasses and contact lenses, also has an Elkhorn office at 1311 S. Lincoln St.
The new clinic will replace the two Burlington sites, but the group will maintain its Elkhorn office.
“Just with the confusion for our poor patients of having appointments in one office or the other based on what they need, it’ll be really nice to have our new state-of-the-art office in one location,” said Dr. Mark Brower, part-owner of the practice.
Along with Brower, other doctor-owners are Matt Dahlgren, Dan Solverson, Nicholas Veith and Nathan Mathews.
The group originally acquired a 0.84-acre property for the new location at 671 W. State St. in Burlington. However, the village contacted the company and said there needed to be room for another lot. Eye Physicians & Surgeons got moved a few numbers down, to 675 W. State St.
There, Eye Physicians & Surgeons will build a 7,000-square-foot clinic on the same size acreage. The building will be more than three times the size of the Adam Street clinic’s approximately 2,000 square feet.
Brower said the move out of the prior Burlington offices won’t disrupt the practice. They plan to use that additional space to add equipment and more room for patients, as well as have a larger parking lot with 32 stalls. The equipment includes diagnostic equipment for retinal diseases, computerized systems for cataract surgery lenses and technology for treating and diagnosing glaucoma.
The optical shop will also be about twice as big as it was, Brower said, with an expanded selection of frames and a lab on site will be able to make glasses in 24 to 48 hours.
