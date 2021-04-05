Explore science at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE — Discovery World, 500 N. Harbor Drive, is now open.

Families can rediscover their love of science and exploration as they pet stingrays in the Reiman Aquarium, challenge Gladys the Robot to a game of "Tic-tac-toe," and explore exhibits and experiences.

Much like when it reopened last summer, all Discovery World guests ages 3 and older must wear a face covering. The day will be divided into timed sessions to limit the number of guests.

Current hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $20, $16 for ages 3-17 and seniors 60 and older, and $14 for college students, military active and veterans. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

To purchase tickets and register for a session, go to discoveryworld.org or call 414-765-9966. A ticket must also be purchased in advance to park in the underground garage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0