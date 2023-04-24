YORKVILLE — The birds are chirping, the bees are buzzing and Apple Holler’s apple trees will be blossoming soon.

People can welcome spring with a new event, a Apple Blossom Experience, on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. Guests will enjoy a tractor-drawn train ride through the gentle slopes and rolling hills of the Apple Holler orchard and may take unlimited photos among thousands of blooming fruit trees. Guests will have a front-row seat to the miracle of apples as more than 30,000 blooming trees begin to produce fruit.

The train will depart every hour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing in new visitors each time. After the tractor-drawn train ride and visit to the blooming orchard, guests may enjoy outdoor fun at the farm park which includes the kid's korral play area, fun house tunnel, golden goat bridge, cool cow maze, giant slide, rainbow play system, Johnny Appleseed history walk and feeding the goats.

Tickets cost $5 and they can be purchased at appleholler.com or by calling 262-884-7100. Proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center in Racine and Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha. These local organizations provide support, resources and more to women and children.