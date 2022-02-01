Expectations for Badgers on National Signing Day

Wednesday’s National Signing Day is likely to be a quiet day for the University of Wisconsin football team as it frequently is becoming for the Badgers.

UW’s 2022 recruiting class could add a new member from the high school ranks, but the bulk of the class already has signed their letters of intent to play for the Badgers. The class of 15 scholarship players ranks 47th in the country and 12th in the Big Ten Conference on 247Sports, while Rivals has it at 44th and 13th, respectively. The Badgers also have added five transfers to the roster this offseason and have 10 walk-ons committed. A recruiting dead period is in effect throughout the month of February, so UW coaches won't be permitted in-person contact with recruits.

Here are a few things for Badgers fans to know heading into National Signing Day.

Another cornerback possibility?

UW is still in the mix for three-star cornerback Avery Powell out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound prospect has UW among his top six options, along with Nebraska, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Penn State. He’s expected to sign his NLI on Wednesday.

Powell’s speed and ability to close distance on receivers when the ball is in the air stand out.

Powell would be the sixth cornerback to join the Badgers this cycle if he chooses UW. The Badgers landed three senior cornerbacks in the transfer portal and already have two high school commits — A’Khoury Lyde and Avyonne Jones. UW lost three corners to graduation or transfer this season but has loaded up on options at the position.

Fallout from Caleb Williams' decision

Transfer quarterback Caleb Williams announced Tuesday his decision to attend Southern California, but Badgers fans were on the edge of their seats for weeks waiting on Williams' call. Williams had narrowed his field to Southern California and UW, according to a Monday report from On3Sports.

Multiple Lee Newspapers sources indicated UW’s likelihood of landing the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback diminished over the weekend and Williams is now reuniting with former coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

For the Badgers, who hired offensive coordinator Bobby Engram last week, there could be some fences to mend with quarterbacks on the roster after they courted a transfer.

A commitment flip

Chris Brooks Jr., a 6-foot-3 wide receiver from St. Louis, flipped his commitment from Yale to UW on Tuesday, a move that eliminated one of the few mysteries for the Badgers heading into signing day.

The 210-pound target had been committed to Yale since July, but he took a visit to UW in late January and that sealed his choice to join the Badgers. He fits the body type that UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted has been targeting in recruits and is the fourth scholarship receiver the Badgers would add this cycle. He joins high school prospects Tommy McIntosh and Vinny Anthony, and UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis as UW’s scholarship receivers in the class so far.

Brooks Jr. has strong hands at the point of the catch and boxes out defenders well. He’s also a willing blocker, another key for Whitted’s targets.

