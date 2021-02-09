Exhibits feature work by Wisconsin artists

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists.
The exhibits, on display through March 21, include the works of two photographers, Jim Hale and Jeff McDonald, in the main first floor galleries. Hale, from Lake Mills, is a landscape photographer who works within the tradition of large-format cameras and film-based photography to "capture areas where nature and human activity intersect."
McDonald, of Whitewater, showcases his black-and-white landscape work as well as color architectural photos from his 2019 “Weekend in Chicago” project.
Five upstairs galleries highlight the winners from the League of Milwaukee Artists exhibition last February. Best of Show winner Colette Odya Smith displays her work with watercolor and pastel that focuses on the beauty found in rocks, water, and foliage.
Masks are required. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee.
