RACINE — Midway through Racine Art Museum’s first 20 years, the museum’s contemporary craft collection was identified as the largest in North America — a designation that remains true today. Add in the considerable number of works on paper also on hand and it means that RAM represents a variety of voices — be that in terms of personal backgrounds and heritage or artistic range of expression as regards media, process and subject matter.

Opening on March 1, "RAM Showcase: Four Jewelers and the Artists of Color Acquisition Fund" features contemporary artists who create evocative and poetic adornments. Utilizing rich and varied materials like sea grass, silicone, recycled keychains and bronze, each artist undertakes investigations linking media, conceptual threads and notions of wearability. This exhibition will be on display at the museum through Jan. 13.

Part of the recently formed RAM showcase exhibition series, this first show to focus solely on new artists of color in the collection features the work of Lorena Angulo, Tanya Crane, Seulgi Kwon, and Georgina Treviño. These artists create jewelry that also functions as a way to explore the world — covering topics such as organic growth; personal, cultural and social history; pop culture; and heritage.

What further connects the featured work is that every piece is new to RAM as part of the first round of acquisitions specifically focused on supporting artists of color. These additions reflect RAM’s desire to further broaden the scope of creative voices that comprise the museum’s permanent collection. Because documenting these artists and sharing their stories is especially critical, panels detailing biographical information and artist statements are included alongside the artwork.