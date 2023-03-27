RACINE — An open house for the “Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs exhibit” will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 31. The exhibit is located inside the historic Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

Featured is a large collection of old Racine historical memorabilia. Artifacts include an original doctor’s buggy and wooden sleigh, both made by the Racine Wagon & Carriage Co.; old Racine circus and political posters; Blandin phonographs from the 1920s; children’s riding hobby horses; and Gold Medal Furniture items.

Also on display is the original Nelson Dime Store sign, an old pinball machine made in the building back in 1932, a candy-making machine made by the Racine Confectioner’s Machinery Co. (also made in the building) and a special exhibit of old Racine advertising plates from the early 1900s.