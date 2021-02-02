 Skip to main content
Exhibit features various media
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
LAKE GENEVA — Gallery 223, the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s gallery at 223 Broad St., has a colorful exhibit of art in various media including paintings, drawings, jewelry, glass works and photos.

In the current gallery exhibit, all work was created by foundation members, and it is for sale at 10% off the regular marked price.

Formed in 1947, the foundation fosters a community appreciation of the arts through shows, workshops and other monthly programs. Each year, the foundation organizes Lake Geneva’s Art In The Park, in which artists from around the country display and sell their works in Flat Iron Park.

The exhibit ends Feb. 21. During winter, the gallery is open to the public at no charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.

