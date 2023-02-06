RACINE — "Sharp Points," an exhibition of paper-based works by UW-Parkside professor Carey Watters, will be on exhibit Feb. 11-April 8 at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. The gallery will have a reception for the artist from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Watters’ artwork is highly personal and mythical in nature, weaving together feminist concepts, historic map making and religious and pagan symbolism. The forgotten saints and anonymous korai that populate her work serve as metaphors for the artist’s experiences as a woman. Watters reanimates their broken postures and enigmatic faces, reinventing the characters as powerful heroines engaged in epic struggles.

The artwork is the culmination of a multifaceted practice grounded in Watters’ career as an environmental graphic designer, which has given her experience working with a range of materials and craft techniques. All her projects require extensive research and many hours of cutting, gluing and pinning before they are assembled. Watters also fabricates nearly all her own materials and employs printmaking techniques to create textures, layers and repetitive patterns that lend depth and complexity to the work.

The marbled paper Watters creates is specific to traditional Italian marbling patterns, and the gold elements in her works employ traditional underpainting and gold-leaf gilding. Watters combines these traditional techniques with digital fabrication tools to increase efficiency and position her practice in a contemporary context. The work that results is labor-intensive, process driven and committed to rigorous craftsmanship.

OS Projects gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Go to osprojects.art.