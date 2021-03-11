High-quality windows at a great price

For Patrick Windows, LLC., owner Steve Distad, the difference between his company and most of the competition isn't difficult to figure out.
While the bigger places may push more volume out the door, Distad knows he can provide great service, and even more importantly, at an affordable price.
And that's what the company has been doing at its Somers location since 1994, when it was owned by Pat and Nancy Upthagrove, who sold the business in 2004.
Distad took over as full owner in 2010 after he and Pat Upthagrove bought back the business in 2007.
"What separates me is I don't need all the money (the bigger companies) do," Distad said recently inside his Somers location. "I go in after them, especially selling the same window I do, and they just do it for enormous amounts of money. I've gone in (to places) where they were at $46,000, I was at $14,200. They were at $24,900, I was at $8,200.
"I don't have a lot of mouths to feed. I don't have salesmen, a sales manager. I do all of that. I have my installers, and that's all I really care to take care of."
As for what he brings to the customers? It's already in the company name.
"We sell, install and service (windows)," Distad said. "We work with Sunrise patio doors, windows, bay and bow windows, garden windows, just about anything you can think of. We also do entry doors, but we go to different manufacturers (for those). It depends what the customer wants."
When it comes to quality, Distad stands firmly behind the Sunrise product, and he added that in the event something goes wrong, the customer service also is topnotch as well.
And that win-win situation just gets passed along to his customers.
"If it's something major, my guys would come with me and take care of (that)," Distad said. "Otherwise, Sunrise is the easiest to deal with. If somebody has an issue, a seal failure or something like that, they call me, and I tell them to give me the little number in the corner of the window that's just etched in the glass.
"They can give me that number, tell me which sash it is, I punch it into the system, and Sunrise sends out a whole new sash, and it takes seconds to swap them out. It's just as easy as can be, and there's no charge for it. (They have a) lifetime warranty, transferrable, and it's not pro-rated. You hear a lot of commercials where they say 'limited lifetime warranty.' That's not a warranty."
At or near the top of the list for any customer thinking about new windows should be energy efficiency, Distad said.
And he has the product to make that hope a reality.
"It's very important," he said. "I have several options as far as the glass goes. We do a lot of double pane, but we do triple, too. A smaller percentage of people go with the triple, but our double does a phenomenal job."
Staying busy
Distad said the past year with COVID-19 hasn't really affected business, but looking ahead, with many of the trade shows going the virtual route, he's keeping an eye on things.
The vast majority of his work comes from Kenosha and Racine counties, along with the occasional request to leave the area, but those are rare, Distad said.
"I primarily do Racine and Kenosha counties," he said. "I do not stray into Milwaukee, unless it's somebody who knows me, wants me to come out there, they bought a place, they moved and want these windows, but don't want to pay the prices they have to pay up there. We'll go take care of that."
Patrick Windows boasts an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Distad said he takes appointments only, and those can be made by calling him at 262-859-0392 or by sending him an email to sdistad@netscape.com.
Distad also offers free estimates. He said customers can take advantage of a number of savings incentives through the end of the month.
For Distad, Somers is home.
"I like working out here," he said. "The lion's share is Kenosha. It's probably 60-40% Kenosha and Racine. I try to stick to that."