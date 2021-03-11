High-quality windows at a great price

When it comes to quality, Distad stands firmly behind the Sunrise product, and he added that in the event something goes wrong, the customer service also is topnotch as well.

And that win-win situation just gets passed along to his customers.

"If it's something major, my guys would come with me and take care of (that)," Distad said. "Otherwise, Sunrise is the easiest to deal with. If somebody has an issue, a seal failure or something like that, they call me, and I tell them to give me the little number in the corner of the window that's just etched in the glass.

"They can give me that number, tell me which sash it is, I punch it into the system, and Sunrise sends out a whole new sash, and it takes seconds to swap them out. It's just as easy as can be, and there's no charge for it. (They have a) lifetime warranty, transferrable, and it's not pro-rated. You hear a lot of commercials where they say 'limited lifetime warranty.' That's not a warranty."

At or near the top of the list for any customer thinking about new windows should be energy efficiency, Distad said.

And he has the product to make that hope a reality.