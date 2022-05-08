Stephanie Dukes Place Of Employment:

Baptist Memorial Hospital

Title:

Head Nurse

Degree & certification-Type And Institution Attended:

Associates, Gateway Technical College

Hometown:

Oxford, Mississippi

What Made You Decide To Become A Nurse?

I decided to enter this profession as a result of a goal that was not reached by my late grandmother, Rosie Mae Dukes. She expressed her desires to me when I was very young that she wanted to practice nursing. So the desire and achieved goal of becoming a nurse was more so for her than myself.

How Many Years Have Worked As A Nurse?

I completed my degree in 2008 but prior to obtaining my nursing license I worked for Dr. Leonardo Montemurro at St. Catherine’s as a medical assistant for many years. I started that position in 2000 and loved every second of working in that position it gave me the basic knowledge and I wouldn’t be the nurse that I am today without that foundation.

What’s Been Your Most Memorable Experience?

I can’t elaborate on one particular experience I have so many. I would like to express or just give advice to anyone looking to pursue a career in Nursing. I would have to say each day that you get a chance to make a difference please don’t take that opportunity for granted. We are blessed to provide outstanding and exceptional care to those in need and it’s a privilege to do so daily. For any nurse that has the compassion for the gift that we hold we are very so much aware that each day we wake up on the opposite side of the bed we don’t take it for granted.

What Challenges Did The Pandemic Present For You As A Nurse?

To be honest with you, nursing and the direction in which we are going now feels like we are still living in this dream in which we might not ever awake from. The challenges in which we face each day working as a nurse trying to provide the best care that we can with a lack of multiple resources is very challenging. But with each challenges there are solutions in which we have to have fate that this profession will get batter and things will change.

What Motivates You To Show Up To Work Each Day?

My motivation is most definitely my kids they depend on me to be a leader and teach responsibility and that’s what I take pride into doing. And I have a profession in which I love.

Who Inspires You?

My inspiration comes from many different things in life you have good days and you have challenging days but each day that we are blessed to do things in which we love we have to be motivated and inspired by just that small and sometimes overlooked factor in itself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0