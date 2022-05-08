Michele Ollarzabal Place of Employment:

Villa at Lincoln Park

Title:

LPN

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

LPN—Gateway

Hometown:

Racine

What made you decide to become a nurse?

Love helping others and great motivator and listener.

How many years have worked as a nurse? What’s been your most memorable experience?

I had a resident’s husband that came in every day, during lunch while he was visiting he had a stroke but the whole time we waited for the rescue squad, he was more concerned about his wife that had dementia more than what was happening to himself. Just seeing real love from people like that is just amazing.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

Trying to take care of others with minimal staff and still keep a smile on my face.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My residents are my extended family and your family depends on you.

Who inspires you?

Each one of the residents I take care of, they have amazing experiences to learn from.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0