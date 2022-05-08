Julie Semrad Place of Employment:

Ascension All Saints and Advocate Aurora

Title:

Registered Nurse

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), University of Wisconsin-Madison

Hometown:

Born and raised in Sun Prairie, Racine resident since 1994

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I would have to say it was the strong desire to help others. From about age 5 on, anytime anyone asked, “What do you wanna be when you grow up?” my answer was always a nurse. I never changed my mind and I have never regretted that decision.

How many years have worked as a nurse?

33 years

What’s been your most memorable experience?

Over the years I have worked in a variety of healthcare settings, from hospital/ bedside nursing to clinic nursing to prenatal education to urgent care. It is difficult to pick just one memorable experience. Overall it’s just rewarding to make a difference and to know that the work that we do it’s changing patients lives for the better.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

My current position is as an urgent care nurse in a very busy and fast-paced department. During the pandemic our area was deemed a respiratory/Covid clinic. The challenges that we faced were many, from lack of PPE in the early phase of the pandemic, to lack of staff, the fear of the unknown, high patient volumes … at times the highest volumes I have seen in the 21 years I have been in urgent care, working long shifts in full PPE and caring for ill and frightened patients who didn’t know what their outcomes would be. The staff in our department dug in and got the job done, caring for the patients in the best way possible, calming and reassuring the patients and provided them with our best possible care.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

The ability to make a difference. I love being able to share my knowledge, skills and experience with patients to promote positive outcomes.

Who inspires you?

I am inspired each and every day by my coworkers. The skill, dedication and professionalism that is shown on a daily basis by the physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistant, fellow nurses, medical assistants and front desk staff does not go unnoticed. We truly work together as a team to provide the best care possible.

