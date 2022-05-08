Ebony Swift

Place of Employment:

Summit Medical Staffing

Title:

Registered Nurse

Degree/Certification—Type and Institution Attended:

Gateway Technical College and Grand Canyon University.

Hometown:

Racine

What made you decide to become a nurse?

Nursing came natural to me. I always enjoyed taking care of people and helping them to feel better when they were sick. As a nurse, I’m able to do both in a professional setting. My grandfather always told me I’d be a nurse and he’d call me his little nurse when I was a child. I never forgot that.

How many years have worked as a nurse?

6.5

What’s been your most memorable experience?

Nursing brings new experiences on a daily basis and it goes beyond simply passing meds and performing assessments. Connecting with your patients and their loved ones is just as important. One of my most memorable experiences was helping a patient who had a trach and was nonverbal. He and I connected, and I was able to find a way to communicate with him. I found out what his likes and dislikes were, what he enjoyed doing, what made him smile, and what his medical goals were. I was able to incorporate his likes to aid in his recovery journey. Before he was discharged, he held my hand, placed it on his heart, thanked me for caring for him. He let me know that it was appreciated and I made a huge difference in his recovery.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

Working with patients who were Covid positive could be challenging for many reasons. These patients were not allowed visitors, so staff were the only ones in and out of the room. Patients became depressed, angry and lacked motivation to work up to their full capacity. As a nurse, you have to recognize this and do all that you can to keep their spirits up, so they coyly improve.

Unfortunately, not every patient was able to recover. Some would improve, get better, and be almost ready for discharge. I’d take a day off and come back to work to find out the patient didn’t make it. That is very difficult for staff and the patient’s families.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My patients! Wanting them to recover abs become healthy or ensuring they were comfortable if they weren’t able to recover. My patients are like family to me and I try to make them as comfortable and motivated as possible. Also, great coworkers working as a team truly helps!

Who inspires you?

My son inspires me to be the best version of myself. I had him at a young age and I have always aimed to not become a statistic and to make him proud of me.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0