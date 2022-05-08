Dr. Shewanna Johnson, DNP, FNP-BC, APNP, RN

Place of Employment:

University of Wisconsin Parkside Student Health & Counseling Center, Bryant & Stratton College

Title:

Senior Nurse Practitioner/Adjunct Faculty-Bryant & Stratton College

Degree/Certification-Type and Institution Attended:

Doctor of Nursing Practice-University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Hometown:

Racine

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I actually stumbled upon my career in nursing. I started as a candy striper at St. Mary’s Hospital (now known as Ascension). I volunteered to assist mobility impaired patients in a wheelchair to their destination in the hospital when I was about 13 or 14. I also witnessed my mother, Ethel, display compassion and love as a certified nursing assistant to residents at the Ridgewood care facility for over 30 years and thus desired to do something similar. She was a silent inspiration but my biggest cheerleader. Even more, I have always had a passion for science, math, teaching and serving others. Nursing provides an avenue to enmesh all of my passions together into one single career. As an advanced practice nurse; I am further allowed to utilize my zeal for policy, information technology and advocacy to create relationships with people that exude my kindness and make a difference by touching the lives of individuals and families.

How many years have worked as a nurse? What’s been your most memorable experience?

Working as a nurse practitioner at Lady Pitts School in Milwaukee. At the school, I worked with teenage girls and their babies. The job allowed me to care for the teenager and their young child, improve the health, wellness and access to services for both. Engaging with the teenagers allowed me to provide comprehensive support for them to become resilient parents, encourage them to complete their high school education and excel to their highest potential. It was an amazing and humbling experience.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

The biggest challenge for me was the misinformation that public received from the cyber world and social media. Misinformation can be dangerous because it fuels fear and anxiety in people. It was often

challenging providing education and evidence based information when people would believe rumors and social media fueled fear tactics over professional advice guided by evidence. However, every challenge during the pandemic represented an opportunity for me to utilize my problem solving and critical thinking skills to educate and protect myself, my family, my staff, students and patients.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My 3 P’s motivate me to show up to work and they are not in any particular order; People, Passion and Purpose. First, there are people like my patients/students, the general community that I serve

and my amazing family. Over the years, I have been afforded the opportunity to connect and met so many individuals from all walks of life. Secondly, nursing gives me purpose and I constantly feel like I am living out my dreams. Lastly, my passion gives me the drive to consistently look at ways to improve the care that I provide to my patients and as a faculty member for my students.

Who inspires you?

My mother Ethel has been by far my biggest inspiration. She worked as a CNA for over 30 years. Her commitment and love for her residents was remarkable. Now that I have a family, my husband Stanley and my children inspire me daily to continue to live a life of integrity.

